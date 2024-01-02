Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with Muse Bihi, president of the self-proclaimed republic of Somaliland. The agreement provides that Ethiopia will be able to have access to the ports of Somaliland in the future, which in exchange will obtain official recognition from Ethiopia (at the moment Somaliland is not recognized by the international community).

Somaliland occupies the territory that once belonged to British Somalia and borders Djibouti, Ethiopia and Somalia, from which it separated in 1991 with the start of the civil war that is still ongoing. It is inhabited by approximately 3.5 million people, its capital is Hargheisa and it is a presidential republic.

Although not legally binding, the memorandum of understanding is nevertheless considered a very important step both for Ethiopia, which will thus have a commercial and naval outlet on the Red Sea – which has been closed to it since 1993, the year of Eritrea's independence – and for Somaliland, which would officially emerge for the first time from the international isolation in which it finds itself.