Erika Buenfil and her son, Nicolás, welcomed the year 2024 from Japan. The actress is enjoying a vacation in Japan and has shared some moments of this trip through her social networks.

Nevertheless, after the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that shook the west coast of the Japanese country this January 1, Several of her fans expressed their concern to the actress, Well, this earthquake left several people affected, extensive damage and a tsunami warning in its wake.

Some of the messages sent to Buenfil and his son were the following: “Are you still in Japan, Erika?”, “Everything okay with the earthquake?”, “How are you?”, “Report yourselves.”

Fortunately, it was Buenfil herself who was able to reassure users, after she shared a message on her X account, to announce that she is fine, since she is in Tokyo, outside the affected area.

For his part, Nicolás used his TikTok account to publish a video in which he thanked fans for their concern and assured that both he and his famous mother were not in the epicenter of the earthquake, but they were able to notice the magnitude of the disaster through local news.

“I'm here kids, everything's fine. I wasn't in that city luckily, but I did see it shake horribly. I'm sending you a calf and thanks for asking,” he said.

According to official information from CNN, The earthquake occurred at 16:10 local time, northeast of Anamizu in Ishikawa Prefecture and so far it has left four dead and hundreds injured.

