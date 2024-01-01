2024 has only just begun, although the Epic Games Store Christmas promotion has not yet said its last word, which is why it invites us to free download a new video game that we can keep forever. This time it was Escape Academy's turn.

As has been happening in previous days, the way to make it yours is by accessing its page in the digital store, where you can get it to join your game library. Of course, you have a deadline until 5:00 p.m. on January 2, 2024at which point another game will take over.

The proposal of this adventure will delight everyone escape room fans, since in this academy students compete among themselves to see who is the best at solving them. Each of the different rooms has been carefully designed by true experts with all kinds of challenges, puzzles and experiences that will make you rack your brains to find the solution.

Any of the different rooms can be completed alone or in the company of another player thanks to its cooperative multiplayer, whether local or online on split screen. A good way to participate in these puzzle races together with a friend in which you have to prevent a bomb from exploding, hack a teacher or even climb a tower that is slowly flooding.

In VidaExtra | The 26 best free video games you can play right now