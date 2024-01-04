Today the platform begins the closing of the mystery games campaign.

Epic Games Store already has its next free game prepared

Everything comes to an end, so just like the Christmas holidays are ending, Epic Games Store is closing out the mystery games campaign with one final gift available for a full week. In this way, after two weekly gifts and 15 daily gifts, the platform closes the campaign anticipating your next free game.

From Thursday, January 11 at 5:00 p.m. (Peninsular time) and until Thursday, January 18, Epic Games Store will allow you to download Sail Forth for free, an indie adventure and exploration game in which you direct a fleet of customizable ships through an ocean in whose depths lies the key to the planet's mysterious past. The player must gain crew from fishermen, confront pirates, and chart a course through an expanding aquatic world.

Searching for a group of curious dolphins, admiring the beauty of the sun sinking into a frozen horizon or chasing a handful of cowardly criminals only to accept their apologies to the sound of the wildest cannons are just some of the missions of this original game of the year 2019also available on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Now, It is unknown if the Epic Games Store will give away two games per week again or if we will return to the routine of not knowing which weeks there will be one gift and which two. Luckily, the delivery of well-known titles highlights the mechanics of the platform.

