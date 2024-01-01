The platform starts the year by offering a new adventure and puzzle game at zero cost.

Epic Games Store starts the year with a new free game

2024 is here and despite being a new year, it does not represent a big change for one of the most typical traditions of Epic Games Store, which will continue to offer free games throughout the year to bring titles of all kinds to its users. The platform, known for offering gifts on a weekly basis, celebrates these holidays with a campaign of mysterious games at zero cost, with a different one every day.

In this way, from today, Monday, January 1 at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time) and until tomorrow, Tuesday, January 2 at 4:59 p.m., Epic Games Store permite descargar gratis Escape Academythe first free game on the platform this year, being an attractive adventure and puzzle game with music and sound from the unique doseone.

In the game, Escape Academy is a school where the most promising students prepare to become escape room aces. The player must overcome more than a dozen carefully hand-crafted rooms, designed by experts with experience in real-life escape rooms.

In this way, the entirety of Escape Academy is experienced solo or with two-player cooperative mode, available in local or online split screen. You can explore the Escape Academy campus and meet the faculty's teachers: a diverse group of characters, all of them experts in the art of Escapism with secrets to discover.

Download Escape Academy for FREE on the Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store continues with its festive offers

While tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) the next free game on the Epic Games Store will be confirmed, it will be until next January 10 at 5:00 p.m. when there are holiday offers on the platform, consisting of thousands of discounted games, 33% Epic discount coupons, a 10% increase in Epic rewards, and more surprises. Meanwhile, Steam also has winter sales, as does GOG and its five Christmas gifts.

