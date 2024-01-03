The Fortnite creators' store is about to unveil the latest game available for free for 24 hours

The time to give is coming one of the biggest promotions is over that have been seen in recent times in the video game sector: that of the Epic Games Store and its 17 free games for Christmas. At this moment one of its titles is in its last hours available under this format, so if you have not yet claimed it, you better do so as soon as possible. Nevertheless, There are still two video games to be releasedbut considering the leak that emerged a few days ago, we already know Which one will be the protagonist today?.

So, if the rumors are true, that so far they have been right about everything that was anticipated, based on the 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) it will be possible claim A Plague Tale: Innocence completely free of charge via Epic Games Store. It will be the last of the video games in the promotion that is only available for 24 hours, so You will have to get it before 3:00 p.m. tomorrow, January 4. Once you claim it, it will be yours forever.

A Plague Tale: Innocence, new free game leaked from Epic Games Store

Follow the grim story of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo on a journey through the darkest moments in history.. Pursued by the Inquisition and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will learn to understand and trust each other, and will fight against all odds to survive and find purpose in this cruel and ruthless world. The year is 1348. The Black Death ravages the Kingdom of France. The Inquisition pursues Amicia and her little brother Hugo through villages ravaged by disease.. On their way, they will have to join forces with other children and use light and fire to escape from the swarms of rats. With the bond that unites their destinies as their only help, they will have to face unspeakable horrors in their fight to survive. Their adventure begins… and innocence comes to an end.

Therefore, Don't hesitate to wait until 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) today, January 3, to get your hands on A Plague Tale: Innocence without paying a single cent. Remember that this will be the last game available in the promotion for such a limited time.

