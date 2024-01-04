The usual leaker of free games from the Epic Ganes Store has announced which titles will arrive after the Christmas promotion

There are very few hours left until the latest proposal is confirmed. the Epic Games Store Christmas promotion with which 17 free games are being offered for all users who want to claim them. Then, the digital store of the creators of Fortnite It will return to its usual dynamics, giving away one or two games weekly. And now that that time is approaching, one of the usual leakers regarding free games has already announced what the first two will be of this return to normality.

The person in charge of making them known has been none other than car car-only, who has already announced each and every one of the free games in the Christmas promotion, making it one of the most reliable sources in this field. Through a publication in the Dealabs media, the user reveals which ones will be the two free games that will be given away in the Epic Games Store from January 11 to 25which you can see below.

Sail Forth, free game on the Epic Games Store from January 11 to 18

Command a fleet of customizable ships through an ocean in whose depths lies the key to the planet's mysterious past. Gain crew from fishermen, take on pirates, and chart a course through an expanding aquatic world. Place your ship with its stern to the wind and launch Odyssey into the immensity of an ocean that encompasses dozens of eccentric regions. Discover countless islands full of flora, fauna, friendly people and fearsome enemies. Look for a group of curious dolphins, admire the beauty of the sun sinking into a frozen horizon or chase a handful of cowardly criminals only to accept their apologies to the sound of the wildest cannons.

LOVE, free game on Epic Games Store from January 18 to 25

Love is a platformer with retro aesthetics and a focus on challenging difficulty. It features a custom respawn system, 16 levels, a 12-track soundtrack, competitive scoring, and an easy level creation feature. The challenging levels are balanced by the inclusion of a simple yet unique respawn system, where the player can place a checkpoint at any location at any time, as long as they are on solid ground. Players have several game modes to choose from, whether they prefer easy, normal, or want to test their skill in a mode designed specifically for Speed ​​Running.

