The big promotion from Epic Games Store in which up to 17 free games have been offered comes to an end. There are still a few hours left to be able to get hold of the title that is available at this very moment, so you better run and get it in case you haven't done so already. Through the leaks that have been occurring in recent days, it is already known what it will be. the last of the titles allocated by the platform for this very special promotion.

And if everything goes as planned, starting at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) today, January 4it can be claimed completely free of charge Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The leak that indicated this has not failed a single day, so it would be really strange if it did so today. The title will be available for download until next January 11 at 5:00 p.m.. Once you claim it, as usual, will be added forever to your Epic Games Store game library.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, last free game on the Epic Games Store for Christmas

You play as Star-Lord, so you can fight however you want. Unholster elemental blasters, perform aerial kicks with jetboots, or deliver team beatdowns. Here you are the one running the show, and with the Guardians fighting at your side, you can execute incredible attacks of your own so that your enemies see the stars. Furthermore, as the story develops, you will see that the consequences of your decisions will go from the most exciting to the most unexpected. Your newly formed group of legendary outlaws must save the universe in this new but faithful version of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Unintentionally, you trigger a series of catastrophic events and you will be forced to navigate amazing worlds inhabited by emblematic and new Marvel characters. Blast the eighties hits tape and get ready to give it your all.

Therefore, do not miss the great opportunity that the Epic Games Store offers you to get a real great game like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy before next January 11 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), when everything will return to normal in the digital store.

