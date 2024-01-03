The platform gives away one of the best adventures of 2019.

Epic Games Store regala A Plague Tale: Innocence

Join the conversation

Third day of the year and third free game from Epic Games Store during this just started 2024. The platform continues to celebrate its mystery games campaignalthough according to leaks it will come to an end tomorrow with one last gift that will be available for a week, unlike the majority that have preceded it, as each one has been available for 24 hours.

In this way, from today, Wednesday, January 3 at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time) and until tomorrow, Thursday, January 4 at 4:59 p.m., Epic Games Store permite descargar gratis A Plague Tale: Innocence, a game that follows the grim story of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo on a journey through the darkest moments in history. Pursued by the Inquisition and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, they will learn to understand and trust each other.

A Plague Tale: Innocence turned out to be one of the biggest surprises of 2019 being a quality title that many players did not have on their wish list. Surprisingly, the title developed by the French company Asobo Studio and published by Focus Home turned out to be a great action adventure with a most attractive story in a surprising audiovisual proposal. Such was its success that its sequel arrived last year and now it is assumed that there is a third installment in development.

Descarga A Plague Tale: Innocence GRATIS en Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store finalizes its holiday offers

While tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) the last free game on the Epic Games Store would be confirmed During these holidays, it will be until next January 10 at 5:00 p.m. when the platform's festive offers will be held, consisting of thousands of discounted games, 33% Epic discount coupons, a 10% increase in rewards from Epic, and more surprises. Meanwhile, Steam closes its winter sales tomorrow.

Join the conversation