Epic Games Store offers its second free game of 2024

Second day of the year and second free game from Epic Games Store in this just started 2024. The platform continues to celebrate its mystery games campaign which will come to an end with the end of the holidays and, predictably, will return to the mechanics of giving away various titles throughout the weeks, although for a few more days it remains to be seen which game is made free for 24 hours.

In this way, from today, Tuesday, January 2 at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time) and until tomorrow, Wednesday, January 3 at 4:59 p.m., Epic Games Store permite descargar gratis 20 Minutes Till Dawn, a roguelite survival game in which you must select from a variety of upgrades to create unique and powerful builds in each game. The player can be a fire mage, for example, lighting monsters on fire with every pellet from his shotgun, or an agile ninja who controls magical knives to pierce his enemies.

In this game, you must take down ever-growing hordes of lovecraftian monsters to survive the night, highlighting its wide range of characters and weapons with unique powers, increasingly as post-launch support increases the content of the title.

Epic Games Store begins to finalize its holiday offers

While tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) the next free game on the Epic Games Store will be confirmed, which may be one of the leaked list, will be until next January 10 at 5:00 p.m. when there will be festive offers on the platform, consisting of thousands of discounted games, Epic discount coupons of 33%, an increase of 10% in Epic rewards, and more surprises. Meanwhile, Steam closes its winter sales in two days.

