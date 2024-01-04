Suara.com – Tanks are a type of Mobile Legends hero that is very useful in war. Here are the 5 strongest tanks in MLBB Season 31.

The list below is the Tank heroes included in META based on Patch Note 1.8.44. Most of these tanks have high durability for war and also have a large win rate.

This implies that the team's chances of winning are greater if they rely on the list of heroes below. Here are the 5 strongest tanks in Mobile Legends Season 31:

1. Cheap

Hero Mobile Legends, Barats. (YouTube/MLBB)

Barats is a Tank Jungler tier SS at the moment. This hero's popularity shot up after receiving a significant buff on Patch Note 1.8.44.

Moonton has given a fairly large buff to Barats' skills two and three. There is a new effect on the second skill missile. The first missile that launches also deals damage and causes a 40 percent slow effect on the opponent. Thanks to the Revamp effect, now the missile will definitely attract the opponent towards Barats.

The additional running distance, immunity to CC, and devouring power make Barats very troublesome when activating the ultimate.

2. Minotaur

Minotaur Mobile Legends. (Moonton)

Minotaur is one of the mainstay Roamer Tanks in Season 31 of Mobile Legends. Minotaur's WR is considered high as a Tank Support hero, reaching 55.20 percent.

The Flicker and Ultimate combo can trap several opposing heroes in one area. Minotaur is very suitable when paired with a hero with high DPS or burst damage.

3. Masha

Masha Mobile Legends. (Moonton)

Masha is one of the most delayed Tank-Fighter hybrid heroes at the moment. It also has high WR like Minotaur.

Masha can be used as a 'punching bag' so this hero is quite useful for fighting on the front lines.

Apart from super thick HP, it has the neat ability to push turrets. Not infrequently this hero is able to knock down several turrets without the opponent realizing it.

4. Lolita

Hero Lolita in Mobile Legends. (Moonton Games)

The next strongest tank fell into Lolita's hands. Lolita's WR is quite high for Tank, reaching 55 percent.

Just like Minotaur, Lolita is a Tank Support type. The difference is, he cannot provide Healing like the Minotaur. Lolita is very useful for blocking enemy attacks thanks to her shield.

Apart from that, his ultimate is also very useful for initiating and protecting teammates.

5. Tigreal

Hero Tigreal, one of the first heroes released in Mobile Legends. (Moonton Games)

Tigreal is included in the strongest tank because it has blood and thick armor. He is one of the SS tier Roamer Tanks in Season 31 of Mobile Legends.

The existence of OP Fighters makes heroes with CC skills like Tigreal very necessary. Tigreal is very useful because it can provide a stun effect and trap enemies if they are near the turret.

He is one of the heroes with the highest HP so he can function as a punching bag. In the hands of the right player, Tigreal can be a nightmare for opponents.

Those are the 5 strongest tanks in Mobile Legends Season 31, are you interested in using them?