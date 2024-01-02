Suara.com – Inara Rusli seems to still be in contact with her ex-husband, Virgoun.

She even shared a photo with the man she recently officially divorced.

The photo was uploaded towards the end of 2023. In the photo, they look like a happy family. It does not appear that they have just officially separated after being sentenced at the Central Jakarta Religious Court.

Inara is seen hugging her first child, Starla, while Virgoun is flanked by her two sons.

“We don't expect anything from you, but it's always peaceful this time of year,” Inara wrote in English.

“Peaceful greetings for 2024 and God willing, the following years will be more blessed for all of us, amen,” continued Inara, speaking Indonesian.

Several netizens immediately responded to the upload. One of them is comedian Elly Sugigi.

“The girl looks like her father. The boy looks like his mother. Good luck for everyone,” commented Elly.

“Happy new year love. Bismillah, all goodness and good fortune will go smoothly for us, bro, amen,” continued another netizen.

“If a girl can smile next to her ex, it's a sign that she has moved on.”

“Happy New Year my dear, always happier and more successful for you.”

However, there are also netizens who hope that Inara Rusli can reconcile with Virgoun.

“It's better to come back again,” continued another netizen.