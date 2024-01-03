According to figures from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Jalisco is the national leader in registering new employers. The Entity accumulated 14,272 in the current administration, surpassing Mexico City and Nuevo León, which had 12,070 and 10,189, respectively.

Through a statement, The state government indicated that until last November, there were 107,862 employers in the State, 2,187 more than at the end of 2022..

He highlighted that the results are the product of the efforts of the General Strategic Coordination of Economic Growth and Development to encourage investment, “with which The creation of 93,973 new jobs has been achieved until November 2023”.

He added that among the sectors that drove these results are services, the construction, processing and electrical industries, commerce, transportation and communications, as well as agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing.

