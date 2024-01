The municipality of Dalfsen receives a maximum of 120 asylum seekers at the Heidepark campsite in Lemelerveld. The municipality announced this tonight. That will happen in tents. The municipality is currently receiving several dozen asylum seekers in Oudleusen. That ends on January 16. The emergency shelter in Lemelerveld will open from mid-January. The emergency shelter for asylum seekers at the Heidepark campsite will last until March 29 at the latest.