Elvis Presley He has been one of the most popular and influential artists in the history of humanity. The American singer marked a before and after in music, remaining in the collective imagination even years after his death in 1977.

There are many legends surrounding the “Rey del Rock & Roll” Just as there are many people who would like to attend one of their concerts.

Thanks to technological advances in Artificial Intelligence, the dream of attending an Elvis concert is increasingly closer to reality.

According to the company Layered Reality, thanks to advances in AI and the large number of images collected of Elvis, it will be possible to hold a concert with life-size holograms to bring new generations closer to the music of the King of Rock.

This show would be called “Elvis Evolution” and the exact location and date are not yet known, but more details are expected to be revealed in the future.

The show will be a tribute to the singer, and will seek to capture both his most loyal audience and those interested in discovering more about Presley's work. This new “Elvismania” has been reinforced by audiovisual works around the rock star's life, making it an opportune moment to “relive” him using AI.

AI can serve with its advances to preserve the memory of great artists and bring them closer to new listeners, being just the beginning of these trends.

