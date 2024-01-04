If it is already difficult to do it once, twice is a real feat. And in consecutive programs! Elsa Anka can score this double merit in Where Are They?, once again saving Óscar the full test.

The curious thing is that the presenter has faced the challenge with skepticism: “I already get tense when they play,” she acknowledged after the orange team's plenary session. Roberto Leal has tried to give him confidence by reminding him how well he did in the previous program: “You embroidered it.”

In the end, Elsa had to agree with the presenter when, once again, he completed the panel, this time with words related to the night. “See! You have to believe,” Roberto stressed to the joy of the presenter and the entire blue team. Hit play!

The presenter could have said the same thing to Moisés at the end of El Rosco. The Rioja native has staged one of his most spectacular comebacks since he arrived at Pasapalabra.

Everything seemed to be in favor of Óscar, who had stood with 22 hits. Furthermore, Moisés had complicated the test with a resounding lapse. However, he has managed to turn the situation around in such a masterful way that his rival has also given in applause.