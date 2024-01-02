Just a month ago, the always self-sufficient Elon Musk made a declaration of intent in the face of pressure from his investors and advertisers for antisemitic messages that the tycoon had supported from his X profile, with a forceful “fuck you.”

Surprisingly, the insult from its owner did not help to calm the spirits of those who had to invest their money in the social network to stop the plummet in income that the social network formerly known as Twitter has been facing for a year.

The Fidelity Investments hedge fund is one of the main creditors of. The investor lent $300 million so that Elon Musk could pay the cash payment of part of the $44 billion for the purchase of Twitter. Now, this fund has valued the company at 71.5% of the value it had when Elon Musk bought it, according to Reuters.

Since The drop in advertising investments in recent months has caused the company's valuations to fall compared to Fidelity's last valuation in October, when the investment fund valued X at 65% of its purchase value.

Investments in X plummet, but Musk does not give in

This represents a 6.5% decrease since the South African millionaire openly insulted his investors from the stage of an event organized by The New York Times with a resounding “fuck them”, indicating that he was not going to give in to blackmail and pressures that accused him of anti-Semitism. “If someone wants to blackmail me with advertising or money, screw them,” Musk said in November, and so that there was no room for doubt, the tycoon repeated it. “Fuck you. Is it clear? I hope it's clear. “That's what I think,” he said.

This drop in Fidelity's valuation means that investors consider that the social network would be currently valued at $12.54 billionwhich represents a more optimistic scenario than that proposed by Bloomberg analysts before the investor meeting in October 2023, when the American media valued the drop in value at around 90% of its purchase price a year earlier.

Was the Elon Musk himself who raised the hare about the loss of value of the social network from its profile, estimating that the flight of advertisers due to the fluctuations of the platform was estimated at a drop of 60%. After showing his explicit opinion on investors, The New York Times made an assessment of the impact that the millionaire's words could have on the company's valuation: 75 million more. Add and continue.

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of But the owner of the social network has not made it easy for him to maintain his financial credibility with constant attacks on investors.

The drop in X's valuation cannot be extrapolated to a general trend of investment loss, as other social networks have picked up investments that have fled in Europe and Spain, its shares have risen 4.9% during the month of November, while Snap shares rose 38.2% in the same month.

