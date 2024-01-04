December 2023 ends a heavily negative quarter for the electricity sector which closes a fluctuating year strongly influenced by incentives. Let's see how it went

January 4, 2024

As already reported in recent months, the last quarter of 2023 of sales of electric motorcycles and scooters in Italy ends with the handbrake on and a long pause waiting for the incentives to restart. This market still appears to be very influenced by the presence or absence of state contributions which in fact can significantly reduce the purchase price but on the other hand generate a swing if, as happened this year, they are not always available. Between October and December the sector lost 1,881 units on a market which in the last quarter of last year had been 3,599 vehicles. The electric two-wheeler market in December drops by 44.06 percent, equal to 419 vehicles sold.

The year ends for electric cars with a decline of 26.32 percent and 12,048 units placed on the market. Numbers that smack of a missed opportunity, especially if we look at the general ones of a market that marks a record growth in 2023 that hasn't been recorded for thirteen years!

Going to review the annual trend, we notice that this year there were just four months in which the market surpassed that of 2022 which had been a little more constant, with the peak in May in which it grew by as much as 44.84 percent and then lost 54.65 percent in the month of June. The bulk of sales are represented by mopeds and scooters while the share of motorcycles proper still remains very small. They reached the peak in June with just 55 units; the worst month was December with only 15 registrations. In total, the registrations of electric motorbikes were just 364 compared to 535 in 2022. Very different discussions can be had with the fifty three whose ranks we can include not only scooters widely used in the city also by sharing companies but also the popular small off-road vehicles : 4,899 pieces sold in 2023 compared to 5,915 last year. The block on incentives seems to have had a much greater impact on the highest end of the commuting market, namely that of L3e scooters: 6,785 registrations this year compared to 9,902 last year.

Electric mopeds, the best sellers of 2023:



ASKOLL ES1 Scooter 913 TALARIA POWER TL 4000 STING Multi-gear 716 YAMAHA NEO'S EV Scooter 381 VMOTO SOCO CUX Scooter 276 PIAGGIO PIAGGIO ONE Scooter 259 NIU N – SERIE Scooter 253 TALARIA POWER TL 3000 Multi-gear 219 YADEA T9L PLUS Scooter oter 170 LIFAN E4 Scooter 163 LIFAN E3 Scooter 150 FIVE W2 Scooter 142

Data source: MIT

Prepared by UNRAE for ANCMA

Electric top 10 2023 (provisional data to be updated)



Brand

Model

Segment

ASKOLL

ES1

Scooter 50

913

SEAT

MO ESCOOTER

Scooter

891

TALARIA POWER

TL 4000 STING

Plurimarcia 50

716

LYGIA

PULSE 3 BIG

Tricarri

611

ASKOLL

EVOLUTION ES3

Scooter

578

PIAGGIO

ONE ACTIVE

Scooter

576

BMW

CE 04

Scooter

568

VMOTO SOCO

CPX

Scooter

433

PIAGGIO

VESPA ELECTRIC L3

Scooter

416

YAMAHA

NEO’S EV

Scooter 50

373

Data source: MIT

Prepared by UNRAE for ANCMA