Automotive, the incentive hypotheses for 2024. The government's draft

Incentives for electric cars which start from 6,000 euros and reach 13,750 euros if a car is scrapped Euro2 and you have an ISEE under 30 thousand euros. Help with purchasing one hybrid car ranges from 4 to 10 thousand euros, and that for a low emission car from 1,500 to 3,000 euros.

These are some of the hypotheses contained in the working draft for the renewal of car incentives that ANSA was able to see, on which the government aims to use resources of 930 million, 570 million of new funds for l’automotive, the rest from the residues of the old incentives. The intervention also concerns commercial vehicles, taxi e long-term rentals.

