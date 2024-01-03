Electric cars? They don't suit anyone

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvinihe doesn't fit and says his opinion with a video on Facebook on the electric car and on those among environmentalists who accuse him of hindering it: “It's not a brake on electricity. Electric is part of the solution, but saying that in 10 years you can only buy and sell electric cars is a environmental nonsense, economical, industrial e social. Also because China, to produce the battery which we then use in Vicenza, Milan and Rome, is burning coal. So imposing only electric electricity as a rule in Brussels is the result of arrogance, ignorance or Chinese interests which obviously have convincing means to make choices that are absolutely out of this world. I'm not pro-environment, on the contrary: there is more pollution in China, and obviously Chinese pollution doesn't remain only in China.”

And then again: “Imposed by law the electric car for everyone it is a madness of Brussels that we have the duty to counter in every way. The new battery-powered cars are part of the solution, but the forcing thought of by socialist Europe is a favor to Chinese and damage to the environment: just think of how much Beijing companies pollute. This is also why we have the duty to change Europe, with a pact capable of involving all the centre-right forces and with the north star of common sense”.

It's not just the specific problem of the electric car, behind it there is a whole vision of the world, unfortunately “in reverse” which has been raging in the West for decades. A vision that overturns values, distorts them, deforms them and bends them to the contingent needs of a real political project that aims to impose a sort of dictatorship of minorities in all fields. From that of gender, to exasperated feminismat the tolerance of crime, to wild immigrational cognitive decline of the entire West.

Often these are the right themes which, however, are then taken to extremes and end up, due to the well-known procedure of the heterogenesis of ends, causing opposite effects. Environmentalism it's one of them. No one can say that preserving planet Earth is not a worthy action, but then from something right we move on to excess, see the raids of Last generation. Shrewd rulers, stakeholders, Brussels technocrats impose decisions on the European population on the wave of superficial and generalized consensus.

Making to the electric car It doesn't suit anyone at the moment. It costs much more than the normal one, it has enormous energy supply problems given that the small columns they are few and the costs are exorbitant and above all they end up polluting too. In fact, if electricity is drawn from hydrocarbonsas always happens, pollution and greenhouse gas production are insured.

To do things right it would be necessary to produce electricity from renewables but at this point the costs would be stellar and no one would be able to afford them except some radical-chic rich man. Not to mention that the battery market is in the hands of China and there is someone in Europe who constantly acts to encourage this monopoly and to produce this equipment which further pollutes.

