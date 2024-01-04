With Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta as the main attractions, Jalisco closed last year with a record in tourists and economic benefitsexceeding pre-pandemic indicators.

Prior to the effects of the health crisis, 31.2 million tourists were documented in 2019. Thanks to investments by the hotel industry and service providers, by air, sea and land, the flow of visitors exceeded 34.3 million visitors per year. closing of last year.

This also triggered a record in the economic benefits of this sector.

The destinations with the highest number of tourists were Guadalajara, with more than 17 million, and Puerto Vallarta, with more than six million visitors. Other destinations preferred by international and national tourism are Tapalpa, Lagos de Moreno, Talpa, Mazamitla, Tequila, Cocula, San Sebastián del Oeste, San Juan de los Lagos, Chapala and Cihuatlán.

“Jalisco shows its leadership in the tourism sector with growth in practically all the most important indicators in 2023,” highlighted the state Secretary of Tourism, Vanessa Pérez Lamas.

Recovery in the sector in Jalisco

Year

Tourists

2019 31.2 million 2023 34.3 million

Year

tourist spill

2019

49,105 MDP

2023

78,072 MDP

