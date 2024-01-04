ECHO

The director of the ECHO series confirms that there will be cameos from characters from other shows and films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We know that Daredevil and Kingpin will be in ECHO, but there will be more Marvel characters in the new Disney Plus series. Perhaps we can see Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) or Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), since they coincided with Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) in the series Hawkeye (2021). But we'll have to wait for it to be released to find out.

Now, we can review the words of Sydney Freeland, the director of ECHO, who has revealed: “There are a number of cameos in our series, and MCU fans will see characters from other movies and shows that they recognize. But at the same time, you don't need to have done your homework going into this. People who aren't familiar with the MCU can still come and see this.”

Is there really nothing to see before Marvel Studios?

Well, I personally think it is important to keep the Hawkeye series fresh in your memory, since it is precisely where we were introduced to Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) who will now become ECHO. Also, it's a good idea to review Netflix's Daredevil, since even though in theory it has nothing to do with it we can see the dynamic between Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). Something that will surely not be explained in ECHO, since it only has 5 episodes and focuses on the protagonist and not on the blind vigilante and the criminal boss.

Charlie Cox and Vincent DOnofrio as Daredevil and Kingpin

ECHO will premiere on January 9 on Disney Plus, but this time all the episodes will arrive at the same time. Do you want to see it? What other UCM installments do you think we should see first? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.