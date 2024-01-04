Posted by Tobi Oulego on Cinemascomics.com | Cinema, comics and series – Film, series and comics news. Marvel, DC Comics, Star Wars, Netflix. Premieres, trailers…

The next Marvel Studios series arrives on January 10 on the Disney Plus platform with the story of Maya López

We have been talking a lot about this new urban section or branch of Marvel within its projects. Yesterday we mentioned that within this Marvel urban universe we have series like “Daredevil: Born Again”, “Echo”, “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier” or even “Hawkeye”. Confirmed by Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios is taking its storytelling to the streets where heroes like Spider-Man and Daredevil will lead the way.

Speaking of this new subplot of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), we have the “Echo” series. The character of Maya López (Played by Alaqua Cox) will have her own origin story that will function as a continuation of “Hawkeye” and where we will see some familiar faces.

What will we see in the series?

The Serie works like a spin-off of “Hawkeye” y It is the first Marvel Studios series categorized as +18. The story will connect directly with what happened in “Haywkeye” and will feature Vincent D'onofrio as Kingpin. Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) returns to her hometown and will face the consequences of events. Being a new character, this series It will be an origin story. Story that will connect directly with the urban Marvel universe (“Daredevil”, “Hawkeye”, “Spiderman”, etc.). We will see Matt Murdock again and we will also be able to have the first previews of his series.

In addition to Alaqua Cox as the protagonist, the series features Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon in its cast. This is not to mention the appearances of Vincent D'onofrio and Charlie Cox. Personally, I think This series and the urban branch of Marvel Studios opens the door to being one of the few worthwhile products within the studio. The series will premiere all its episodes on the Disney Plus platform next Wednesday, January 10.

ECHO from Marvel Studios “Echo” arrives on Disney Plus: Everything you need to know has been published by Tobi Oulego on Cinemascomics.com | Cinema, comics and series – Film, series and comics news. Marvel, DC Comics, Star Wars, Netflix. Premieres, trailers…