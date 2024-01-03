Nintendo It is a company with many franchises, despite this, several failed to prosper and its last installment dates back decades. One of them will soon be 30 years and although it has almost no presence in electronic entertainment, it prepares several surprises.

We are talking about the Mother franchise (EarthBound in the West), precisely the second iteration, Mother 2 o EarthBoundtitle of Super Famicom o SNES which originally saw the light August 27, 1994 in Japan.

The franchise has remained dormant since the premiere in 2006 of Mother 3which did not even reach the West, but promises to give something to talk about in 2024Well, the company Hobonichi He has several projects planned.

“¡Happy new year! “2024 marks the 30th anniversary of the release of Mother 2. We are preparing various plans, so let's enjoy this year together,” the message reads.

What Mother or EarthBound surprises will there be in 2024?

According to the details, this initiative will include anniversary products and “many fun events” of the series that had never been carried out. Not many details were offered, but it was anticipated that there will be more news throughout the year. For the moment, you can check the official site of the 30th anniversary.

In case you don't know, Hobonichi is the publishing company of the creator of EarthBound, Shigesato Itoi. Although the creative has made it clear that he does not plan to work on it again, his company has released merchandise from the series in recent years as part of the initiative. Hobonichi Mother Projectthus ensuring that it is not completely forgotten.

The title of SNES It became cult and today there is a very passionate gaming community that continues to remember it despite the fact that the series in video games, beyond its appearance in Super Smash Bros. is forgotten.

Mother 2 30th Anniversary Promotional Image

How would you like Nintendo to celebrate EarthBound's 30th anniversary? Tell us in the comments.

