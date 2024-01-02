The list of best-selling games from last week in the United Kingdom has already been published. EA Sports FC 24 scores another great goal while Nintendo Switch continues to triumph with its catalog.

2023 is already over, but we still have some extra data that this end of the year has left us. The last week of the course in the United Kingdom has been led by the great sales of EA Sports FC 24, game that is once again the best-selling game in the country.

GamesIndustry analyst Christopher Dring has added a few more data on UK physical sales. For example, that Super Mario Bros. Wonder “was very close” to dethroning EA Sports FC 24.

On the other hand, in the list of best-selling games of the week in the United Kingdom we find many other Nintendo Switch hits such as Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe o Minecraft, For example. Classics that are always there.

In addition, we also find regular bestsellers from this past 2023 such as Hogwarts Legacy, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 itself (despite the drop it has had with past deliveries). We leave you the top 10 games:

The best-selling games of the week in the United Kingdom

EA Sports FC 24 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Minecraft (Nintendo Switch) Grand Theft Auto 5

In case you want to continue reviewing information for this year, you can always take a look at all the video games of 2024 with our calendar with all the releases for PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC and Xbox Series X|S.

And if you want to review what 2023 has given us, here are the best Xbox Series Nintendo Switch games of 2023.

