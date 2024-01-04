Ducati, Nadia Gresini dreams big with Marc Marquez

During an interview with the microphones of the “Gazzetta dello Sport”, the CEO of Gresini Racing Nadia Padovani spoke bluntly about the arrival of Marc Marquez. In addition, Fausto's widow has not hidden her ambition regarding the results that her team could achieve thanks to the eight-time world champion.

“It has never happened that such a well-known character, an eight-time world champion, decided to leave an official team to race for an independent team. His determination and his will to become competitive again made the difference in making this decision and I think it will be a good challenge both for him and for us” began the CEO of Gresini Racing.

“It's clear that Bagnaia is a very strong rider, he knows the bike very well and has grown a lot in recent years. Martin is another at that level and rides the Ducati in a spectacular way, Bezzecchi is growing well and quickly. I would say that it won't be The fact of winning the World Championship is so obvious, but we will try until the end. Marc will not have an official bike at his disposal, but it cannot be ruled out that in the event of a lead in the standings, help could arrive from Borgo Panigale. In 2023 they left full freedom to challenge the Pramac team and similar treatment could also be reserved for Marc and Gresini” added Fausto Gresini's widow.

“I am very fond of the riders, I always try to make them feel at ease, so that they can express themselves to the best of their ability. We know well that Marquez arrived here with the ambition of joining an official team, but there is time for see what will happen” commented Nadia Gresini.