It has arrived 2024, a year that aims to be really important for all Dragon Ball fans. The franchise created by Akira Toriyama will witness the premiere of its new series, Dragon Ball Daima, at some point yet to be determined in the fall of this year. Furthermore, Dragon Ball Super is preparing to leave everyone speechless by publishing chapter 100 of the manga, something that seems to be related to Black Frieza's power level. However, while all these events arrive, The most curious secrets continue to be discovered.

And Dragon Ball Super has been the setting for introduce some of the most powerful characters that have been seen throughout the franchise and among them is Beerus, the god of destruction of Universe 7. Although he has never brought out all his capabilities to demonstrate his real power, it is said that the gods of destruction are the strongest beings in the entire franchise. However, In the case of Beerus, there is a hidden weakness with which Goku and Vegeta could kill him.

Beerus' connection to the Supreme Kai is his great weakness

And it is that he Dragon Ball Super episode 55 released vital information to understand what is one of the few ways to kill a god of destruction. Apparently, as Whis explained at that time, Beerus' life, like that of any other god of his condition, is linked to the Supreme Kai of his universe, so if he died, so would the god of destruction. A weakness that very few know within the universe and that can undoubtedly be a way that is exploited in the future to endanger one of the most powerful characters.

In fact, even Goku and Vegeta could threaten their existence, since in their current state they have reached a level of power much higher than that of the Supreme Kai of his universe. In fact, even during the Buu saga, Goku was on the verge of eliminating him, meaning Beerus would have disappeared forever. Of course, it seems it is unlikely that saiyan warriors will execute this actionalthough it could be the key to entry for an unscrupulous villain.

