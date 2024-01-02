Knowledge about Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball Super is quite limited. However, fans have great ideas. And some of them are crazy.

There is a theory of Ultra Instinct that you will never see Dragon Ball Super the same again.. The Japanese saga is in the spotlight for the new year with exciting prospects. The franchise will have a new television series, titled Daima. On the other hand, the manga continues its course under the hand of Toyotaro, the artist in charge of working on Son Goku. In a recent interview, Toyotaro generated a lot of interest among fans by revisiting a theory about Ultra Instinct.

The official website of Dragon Ball Super published the first part of an interview with Toyotaro to mark the arrival of the year 2024. During this conversation, the artist delved into Goku's mastery of Ultra Instinct, highlighting his mastery during the fight with Moro. Dating back to the Galactic Patrol Prisoner saga in 2018, this battle represented a prolonged confrontation between Goku and Moro. In the end, Goku managed to use Ultra Instinct at will, demonstrating remarkable mastery according to Toyotaro. But what about Goku's mastery of this power?

Ultra Instinct Mastered by the super powerful Goku

Whis, the angel, has been urging Goku to expand his potential in Dragon Ball Super. He wishes that Goku could access the Mastered Ultra Instinct without completely transforming, allowing him to channel that power into his base form. Despite the progress, Goku has not yet reached this goal. Which suggests there's even more potential to unlock when it comes to his mastery of Ultra Instinct. A theory that would change the franchise forever, as all fans know.

For those interested in the Dragon Ball Super manga, it is available on the Shonen Jump app. At the end of 2023, the superhero arc came to an end, and uncertainty about the next arc has gripped fans. Although Toyotaro has not revealed details about the upcoming arc, the January 2024 issue of the manga is expected to bring with it exciting news about the future of the story.

Fuente: Comic Book

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.