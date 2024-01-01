Did you know that Dragon Ball Super has already surpassed Dragon Ball Z in a certain aspect? Today we reveal it to you in great detail, what a milestone!

And while we're on the topic of Dragon Ball Super, did you know that this beloved series has already surpassed Dragon Ball Z in a very important aspect? It turns out that the Z stage began a October 4, 1988 in Toriyama's manga and ended a May 23, 1995.

That is, if we do the math, the stage of Dragon Ball Z lasted a total of 6 years and 7 months. Do you know how long Dragon Ball Super, the “new” work by Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro? ¡A total of 8 years and 6 months! It has already surpassed the publication life of the Dragon Ball Z series without counting the movies!

If you don't believe it, we make it very clear below. The Dragon Ball Super manga began publishing on June 20, 2015 and the last chapter published was last month, the December 21, 2023. Plus, they've already made it clear that the series will continue for a long time! Although well, last year we had a 3-month break, so we would have exactly 8 years and 3 months.

Do we need more? The weekly Dragon Ball Z anime series ended in January 19968 months after the manga, so if we add that extra, it would give a total of 7 years and 3 months of life, remaining, curiously, 1 year below the publication of Dragon Ball Super. It seems that this series has ended up working better than many believed, surpassing the life of the myth. Kai, Kai!