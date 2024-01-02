China gives it their all with Dragon Ball and they surprise us with the best live-action spectacle of the series we have ever seen!

Did you know that 2024 is the year of the dragon and curiously Dragon Ball Will he be 40 years old? Is it pure chance or fate?

Something tells us that fans of the work of Akira Toriyama They are going to have a great time in the coming months. In fact, at the end of January we will have more news about Dragon Ball Daimathe new anime series that will premiere in October.

What we do miss is the announcement of a good live-action Dragon Ball series, especially taking into account the great products that are coming out with brands like One Piece o Yu Yu Hakusho. When will she turn Goku?

The fans want to get rid of that bitterness that still lingers with Dragon Ball Evolution and they dream of a production at the height of the franchise. Well, do you know who has taken the first step? China!

What you are going to see below is a live-action Dragon Ball show that has been made to celebrate the entry of 2024 in China. And all organized by the famous platform Bilibili.

As you'll see, this live-action performance covers much of the original series, from Goku's beginnings to his fight against Buu. Although some sagas are left in the pipeline, everything is compensated by the great staging and the final emergence of Hiroki Takahashithe singer of the first opening of the series!

What did you think of the show? Isn't it a beautiful tribute to 40 years of Akira Toriyama's work? What has been your favorite moment of the show?

Without a doubt, China is already in the lead, leading the best tribute for Dragon Ball in this 2024 entry. The Bilibili New Year's gala is already part of Goku's history. Kai, Kai!

