In just 15 days the new Nvidia Super graphics cards will go on sale. Specific los modelos RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070Ti Super, y RTX 4080 Super.

These new graphics cards RTX 4000 Super They are more powerful and add improvements to the standard models, and their price will probably be similar. Furthermore, current models will drop in price, because they lose attractiveness compared to these new features.

If you plan to order a gaming graphics card from the Three Wise Men, it is better to delay the order for a few weeks. The RTX 4070 Super will go on sale on January 17, the RTX 4070Ti Super on January 24, and the RTX 4080 Super on January 31.

This is what the new RTX 4000 Super are like

Nvidia will present its new cards in the coming days, probably at CES 2024. But all the specifications have already been leaked through the factories and assemblers, which Videocardz has collected.

As we see in this table, the improvements focus on an increase in CUDA cores, clock speed, memory quantity and speed:

Videocardz

All models maintain the controversial single 12 V connector. It is also striking that, despite the improvements, electricity consumption does not increase, except in the most basic model.

The RTX 4070 Super It has 21% more CUDA cores, and 3.1% more clock speed, with an increase in TGP by 20W.

The RTX 4070Ti Super It has 10% more CUDA cores, just 1% more speed, but 4 GB more memory and 33% more bandwidth.

Lastly, the RTX 4080 Super It has 5% more CUDA cores, up to 4% more clock speed, and above all, faster graphics memory with more bandwidth.

The new RTX 4000 Super are here. It will go on sale this month. The only thing we need to know is its price.