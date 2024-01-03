Former US President Donald Trump has appealed the decision of the Maine Secretary of State to exclude him from the 2024 presidential election in the state, for his role in the storming of the US Congress on January 6, 2021. The appeal was widely expected, and it is expected that Trump will also appeal a similar ruling issued by the Colorado Supreme Court. The effectiveness of Maine's decision will be suspended until a state court rules on the appeal.

According to the complaint, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows should not have excluded Trump because she would not have an impartial position on the matter. Bellows had already criticized Trump's role in the assault on Congress in the past, and she had also been elected as secretary of state with the Democratic (progressive) Party, while Trump is from the rival party, the Republican (conservative). According to the appeal, Bellows also relied on “unreliable evidence”.

Announcing the decision to exclude Trump, the secretary of state said she was aware that no secretary of state had ever disqualified a presidential candidate from the election, but also that “no presidential candidate had ever participated in an insurrection.” His decision is based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, dating back to the Civil War period, which establishes that anyone who has been involved in insurrection or revolt against the State after taking the oath to the Constitution can no longer hold public office. Its legal applicability to Trump's case is much debated.

