The Superpeso begins a new day against the dollar this Thursday, January 4th and exceeds 17 pesos against the US currency.

Today, the peso, in international markets, is located at 17.04 pesos per wholesale dollarwhich means a depreciation of 0.19% or 3 cents compared to the previous dayaccording to information from Bloomberg.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate showed volatility with an upward bias. The peso reached a minimum of 16.97 units, returning to a level prior to yesterday, commented specialists from the Monex financial group.

How do other currencies emerge?

The Dollar Index, which compares the behavior of the US currency against the other six main currencies in the world, dawns with a marginal depreciation of 0.02 percent. The euro rises 0.18% against the greenback, while the pound gains 0.12 percent.

Bitcoin, the currency with the largest assets in the cryptocurrency market, advances 1.1%maintaining little investor appetite.

Dollar in banks this January 4, 2024

Banco

Purchase

Sale

BBVA Bancomer

16.16

17.29

Banorte

15.95

17.35

Citibanamex

16.46

17.47

Scotiabank

15.20

18.20

Azteca Bank

16.45

17.85

affirm

16.10

17.60

Hoy, The best option to buy the dollar – at this time of the morning – is in Citibanamex and the sale is in BBVA Bancomer.

It is important to remember that The dollar rate is updated throughout the day, so it is necessary to constantly review it if required for any financial execution..

With information from SUN

