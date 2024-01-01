Today, January 1, 2024, the interbank exchange rate is located at $16.97 pesos per dollar, which implies a decrease of 0.10% compared to last Friday, December 29.

The Mexican peso appreciated on the last day of 2023 in which the dollar is traded, close to registering its best annual performance since 1989, according to Bloomberg data. However, Today, the dollar achieved a slight increase that remained below the line of 17 pesos per unit.

The Mexican currency closed 2023 with an appreciation of 13.07% against the US currency. He average annual was in the $17.74, registering a minimum of $16.69 and a maximum of up to $19.50 pesos.

This is the exchange rate in the main banks in Mexico

Banco

Purchase

Sale

Affirm 16.00 17.50 Banco Azteca 16.45 17.75 BBVA Bancomer 15.90 17.44 Banorte 15.80 17.20 Citibanamex 16.45 17.37 Scotiabank 15.20 18.20

Remember that the quote is updated throughout the day.

