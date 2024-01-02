The Mexican peso falls slightly due to the strengthening of the dollar, This is due to growing tensions in the Red Sea and a change in bets on the Fed's next steps, according to analysts.

For their part, analysts at Banco Base pointed out that the market reduced bets on a cut in the Federal Reserve's interest rate on March 20. as a consequence of a gradual return of financial market liquidity.

This is the exchange rate of the dollar to peso for today, January 2, 2024 in the main banks of Mexico:

Azteca Bank | At purchase: 16.45 | For sale: 17.75 BBVA Bancomer | Upon purchase: 15.90 | On sale: 17.44 Banorte | Upon purchase: 15.80 | On sale: 17.20 Citibanamex | At purchase: 16.45 | On sale: 17.37

MV

Themes

Dollar TODAY Dollar Mexican Economy

