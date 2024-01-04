How the Moses year has begun! After the first days of 2024 managing to reach 23 hits in El Rosco, he has taken another step on the eve of the arrival of the Three Wise Men. He may even finally bite Pasapalabra's big roscón… because he manages to place himself within one of the 1,300,000 euro jackpot! The entire set erupted into a great ovation when he reached 24 hits in a heart-stopping afternoon because Oscar was also on the verge of giving the surprise.

After an even start, Moisés has been adding successes three by three while Óscar has done it two by two. This caused the Riojan to finish the first round early, with 18 letters, and gain some distance from Óscar. However, the afternoon was going to bring strong emotions after the scores reflected a 19-17 in favor of the Riojan.

Moisés has made a turn of five answers that has placed him at 24 correct answers for the seventh time in his 159 programs. The audience broke into an extraordinary ovation at the contestant's masterful game, with Roberto Leal admitting that he had goosebumps. Even in the middle of Christmas, anything is possible.

There was still a lot of tension ahead, because Óscar has gone for the comeback. With five hits in one go, he has placed himself at 22 and has left the presenter asking for a tila. His next turn has been key: he has added one more letter, reaching 23, but the letter G has stopped him. However, we must applaud his bravery and recognize that he has also done an extraordinary test.

The focus has then focused on Moisés' last response, the one that could give him a jackpot of 1,300,000 euros, which could represent an early gift from the Three Wise Men. Everything involves getting the letter M right: “Last name of the sculptor who made the statue of Santa Monica in Palisades Park in the Californian city of Santa Monica.” Does Pasapalabra's big bag of money fall? Find out in the video!

Oscar's future depends on Moisés' response because he would have played his last program in case he wins the jackpot. If the Riojan fails, he would have to compete for the Blue Chair again. He seems subscribed to this test, in which the last candidate has even posed an unusual challenge.

Antonio comes from a town in Toledo that has a particular lexicon collected in its own dictionary. For this reason, he has proposed to Óscar… to play with those words!