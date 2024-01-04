









ROME – Every year the Italian Health Service loses important pieces. And 2024 will be no different. “If we were to rely on data from past years, the number of NHS doctors who left the public sector from 2022 to 2023 more than doubled. So in 2024 we can estimate 7 thousand colleagues who will leave the wards”. Pierino Di Silverio, national secretary of Anaao-Assomed, the union of doctors and managers of the National Health Service, announced this to Adnkronos Salute.

But not just exits, the problem of public health is its attractiveness. A theme that professionals have often raised. “A litmus test of the situation is also given by those who decide to enter the public system – observes Di Silverio – Many scholarships for specializations are abandoned. This is a clear signal that the attractiveness of the public hospital is no longer there.”

On these fronts, according to the union, “there are not the answers we would have expected from the Meloni Government which is a no-brainer when it comes to money: resources on the health fund are one thing, resources on staff are another. Today in Italy – he points out – the problem is the professionals, everyone has said in recent weeks how important healthcare workers are but then if we read the Maneuver we find 80 euros for overtime dedicated to reducing waiting lists, when we absolutely have more time.”

“And then – Di Silverio points out – the 2.3 billion for the renewal of our contract: a net increase in the pockets that we will see in a year of 150-160 gross per month. While giving money to the accredited private individual. There was no response on the criminal shield while waiting for a law – he concludes – as was done during the pandemic, at zero cost, and we had asked for 300 million for specific medicine”.

















