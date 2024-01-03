We explore the sinister nature of Doctor Who hidden by comedy

It seems there is more to the Doctor than meets the eye. Steven Moffat, former showrunner of 'Doctor Who', has opened a new debate: is the Doctor really a hero or is there something more sinister about him? In a recent interview with The Times, Moffat expressed his belief that the series' main character could be considered “scary”, a perception obscured by the show's comedic elements.

The dark side of the Doctor

During his time as showrunner (2009-2017), Moffat was responsible for bringing to life the incarnations of the Eleventh and Twelfth Doctor, played by Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi, respectively. His unique perspective on the series and central character sheds an interesting light on an iconic pop culture figure. “This guy walks into the middle of every fight he can find and decides who should win. People get a chance, then he exterminates his species,” Moffat explains, suggesting a darker interpretation of the Doctor's actions.

The series, known for its moments of humor, has also shown its ability to scare viewers. Moffat cites episodes like “Blink,” focused on the Weeping Angels, as examples of how the series handles horror. These elements, combined with the lighter tones, help balance the portrayal of the Doctor.

The paradox of hero and horror

Despite these darker interpretations, Moffat still considers the Doctor a “hero.” This duality is reflected in the recent addition of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor. Moffat, impressed by the actor's talent, has praised his ability to bring freshness to the role, maintaining the essence of the “wonderful, crazy Doctor we have always known.” Gatwa has already officially debuted in the role, leading his first solo episode in the Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road.”

At the same time, the BBC has responded to accusations from the Common Sense Campaign, which accuses it of exposing viewers to a “progressive bias.” The network defends its content, arguing that 'Doctor Who' and its complex characters, like the Doctor, reflect a wide range of perspectives and themes, beyond any political agenda.

Beyond the screen

The Doctor, as a fictional entity, has transcended the barriers of television to become a cultural symbol. Its evolution over the years reflects changes in society and in science fiction narratives. The Doctor's ability to regenerate, not only physically but also in personality and approach, allows each new incarnation to offer a fresh and relevant perspective for contemporary audiences. This narrative flexibility has allowed 'Doctor Who' to remain a cult program, constantly adapting to new generations without losing its essence.

Furthermore, the Doctor's influence extends to the world of entertainment and education, inspiring writers, filmmakers and educators. The series has fostered curiosity about science and history, using time travel as a means to explore and teach. These aspects enrich the legacy of 'Doctor Who', demonstrating that it is much more than just a television series; It is a phenomenon that has left an indelible mark on popular culture.

New era in 'Doctor Who'

For new viewers, 'Doctor Who' offers a rich history that spans 60 years, with the modern era beginning in 2005. With the addition of Gatwa, fans have the opportunity to discover a Doctor who encapsulates both the heroism as the most disturbing nuances of the character. This balance between humor and horror, light and darkness, is what makes 'Doctor Who' continue to be an essential series for fans of science fiction and adventure.