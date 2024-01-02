We discover the daring trick that Englehart and Brunner used in the Doctor Strange 'Time Doom' comic and its impact on Marvel

In December 1973, Marvel comics were a universe where creativity flowed almost unrestricted. But what happens when even in this free world, a story touches on topics so sensitive that it requires deception to be protected? We delve into the fascinating tale of how Steve Englehart and Frank Brunner hatched a scheme to preserve one of Doctor Strange's most controversial stories, titled “Time Doom.”

A sea of ​​creative freedom

In the early '70s, Marvel was known for its editorial flexibility. Creatives, like Steve Englehart and Frank Brunner, had carte blanche to explore almost any idea. However, there was one detail: Stan Lee. Although Lee ran Marvel with a relatively light hand, his approval was still crucial. If something was not to his liking, the consequences could be serious. This dynamic was clearly evident when Jim Starlin was fired from “Iron Man” over creative disagreements with Lee, although he later found a new home in “Captain Marvel.”

When Englehart and Brunner worked on the Doctor Strange comic “Marvel Premiere #14,” they knew they were touching on sensitive topics. The story involved Sise-neg, a character who absorbed power from other realities and who, in the end, was revealed to be the representation of “Genesis” in reverse. It was a bold narrative that suggested it was the origin of God himself. Realizing the controversial nature of the comic, and to avoid Stan Lee's displeasure, the creatives came up with a unique plan.

The cunning of Englehart and Brunner

To calm Lee's concerns, Englehart and Brunner created a fictional letter from a Reverend Billingsley of Texas, praising the comic. The letter, sent with a Texas postmark to add authenticity, praised the comic's approach to the divine figure. Stan Lee, impressed by this positive feedback, allowed the story to move forward.

Englehart and Brunner's cunning not only saved their story, but also became a legendary anecdote in the comics world. This event highlights the importance of creativity and ingenuity in the comics industry, demonstrating that sometimes, to protect an artistic vision, it is necessary to go beyond convention.

A journey beyond magic and controversy

The “Time Doom” episode not only represents a bold act in Marvel's publishing history, but it is also a pivotal moment in Marvel's character evolution. Strange. This comic reflected the complexity and depth that Marvel was willing to explore in its narratives. Doctor Strange, known for his mystical journeys and confrontations with cosmic entities, found himself immersed in a story where the line between magic and existential questions was blurred. This innovative approach to more philosophical and less conventional themes established a precedent in the characterization of superheroes, showing that they could be more than just crime fighters, but also explorers of the limits of reality and morality.

Compared to other popular heroes of the time, the Sorcerer Supreme stood out for his focus on mysticism and the occult, a theme little explored in previous comics. While characters like Spider-Man y Iron Man They faced more earthly villains and everyday problems, Doctor Strange opened a portal to a universe where the impossible became everyday. This contrast enriched the Marvel universe, demonstrating its diversity in genres and themes. The story of “Time Doom” highlights this uniqueness of Doctor Strange, aligning him more with mystical and philosophical figures than with typical action superheroes.

Creativity and limits in the world of Comics

The case of “Time Doom” invites us to reflect on the limits between creative freedom and editorial restrictions. Although Marvel was known for its openness, Englehart and Brunner's story shows that even in the most freewheeling environments, certain topics can require careful maneuvering to address.