Today's society is becoming more complex every day, if you think about it. If compared to any previous era, there is an enormous offer in terms of leisure and entertainment, but that does not mean that it is always enjoyed. More can sometimes be less. Having a leisure culture, so to speak, is just as important as taking care of yourself in other ways.

This is at least what a new study seems to indicate, which indicates that Finding a hobby can be one of the most practical ways to live longer and age better.

The importance of having a hobby

The first thing to understand, right off the bat, is what is really considered a hobby. Everyone has hobbies, to a greater or lesser extent, but they are not always enjoyed with the same intensity. For example, it is not the same to watch television to kill time and entertain yourself, one program being practically the same as another, as it is to have a great passion for literature.

In fact, this can be explained simply with a single interest. There are people who watch movies just to be entertained, and there are true movie buffs for whom the seventh art is almost a way of understanding life.. Between the two cases, there is an abyss, although the goal is actually the same.

We must also take into account that today's society increasingly leaves more room for free time. But although it may seem simple, it is not always easy and, above all, satisfying to find what to do in those moments. If not managed well,Excessive book time can lead to boredomthe apathy or even the depression.

Even more so when you enter old age. Many older people not only have excess free time, but also less ability to take advantage of it, which is why turning to hobbies becomes even more essential.

Help to live longer and age better

We are not saying all this, but rather the study presented by the media Nature Medicine, which has shared a study that presents the importance of having a hobby to live longer and age better. Both things, supposedly, would be related to each other.

Although those responsible for the investigation are cautious when drawing conclusions, they do leave interesting aspects uncovered.

For example, that of all the countries surveyed, sixteen in particular, Spain is among those with the fewest hobbies. Only 51% of those surveyed over 65 years of age claimed to have a hobby as such. A result that clashes, very much, with what has been seen in other territories.

Without going any further, 96.0% of Danes, 95.8% of Swedes or 94.4% of Swiss people would have hobbies, according to the study. Figures very similar to those of the Japanese or the Germans.

However, the results do not seem to vary from one place to another: youhaving a hobby is associated with less depressive symptomsbetter health, more happiness and greater satisfaction with life. The latter, in fact, is the one most closely related to hobbies, according to the study.