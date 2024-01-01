A Japanese gamer decides to share all the instruction manuals he has, in a blog that has already dazzled the most nostalgic players.

If there is something we miss with current games, it is undoubtedly the instruction manuals. Gone are the times when we were amazed by these scripts, which Sometimes they were even as long as a short novel..

It could be said that manuals ''died'' in the generation of PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii. Already with the jump to PS4 and Xbox One, the boxes came only with the disc, which was a complete disappointment.

This has made the instruction manuals They become a highly prized asset for collectors. What's more, the price of retro games increases (or decreases) depending on whether or not they include their respective booklets.

They not only taught us How to play (controls, mechanics or even tips and tricks), but they came equipped with illustrations, screenshots, or even short stories.

If you're missing an instruction manual or want to take a look at a great piece of video game history, pay attention to the gift that this Japanese player has earned.

Manuals for NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, PC Engine and more

One day, this Japanese player decided to give a gift to all of us who love video games. One by one, he scanned the manuals for his games, so everyone could take a look.

Of course, it must be said that They are manuals in complete Japaneses, so you will need a translator to understand them (unless you are into this language, of course).

The website in question is called Retro Game Manual Storage, and at the moment it has a whopping 1487 full color manuals (little by little it goes up more).

The only thing you have to do is Search for the game you want, or enter the corresponding tabs to each platform, to see all that are available.

Star Wars Episode I – Racer (1999) Instruction Manual Final Fantasy I & II Instruction Manual (1994)

You can save them as PDF, or enlarge them with your browser's tools. Of course, this player also allows the printing of manuals, so that we have them in our collection.

In the screenshots you can see the instruction manuals of Final Fantasy I & II (NES/Famicom) o Star Wars Episode I – Racer (N64)to get an idea of ​​what they are like.

To date, this website has a large number of manuals:

486 for Famicom (NES). 459 for Super Famicom (SNES). 148 from Nintendo 64. 221 from Mega Drive. 161 PC Engine. 12 for Virtual Boy.

Without a doubt, a real gift for retro lovers, and a great task of preserving the video game. Maybe in the future we will have manuals for other platforms, such as PS1, PC and so on.

Fortunately, some developers include manuals for their games in digital format. It's not the same, but it keeps alive one of the hottest flames of our passion for video games.