Although video games began to become popular back in the late 70s, the truth is that they can still be considered something relatively new, especially on a scientific level. In recent years, numerous studies have tried to delve into the real benefits they can have on players, but also their drawbacks.

Long gone are the times when electronic entertainment was demonized as a source of violence capable of wreaking havoc on the little ones, just like music, television or cartoons. Now The research is deeper and more founded, but what do they really say? To what extent are they reliable?

Are video games good for the brain?

As a general rule, there is a common opinion that video games have advantages in stimulating the mind, developing the imagination and that, in general, they are positive for the brain and mental health. But this is information that must be analyzed with caution. To begin with, many video games are different from each other.

For example, work carried out by the University of Montreal, in Canada, lconcluded that video games can be beneficial or harmful to the hippocampal system depending on how they are played and their genre.. For example, some 3D platform games would help increase gray matter, the opposite of shooting titles.

Another study, in this case shared by JAMA Open Network, stated that he cognitive performance of video game players was higher than that of those people who had not used a video game console.

But even so, the authors of these and other studies warn that it is too early to know for sure whether, beyond the apparent benefits that video games have on the brain (especially that of the youngest), there may also be problems. associated with them.

“Brain training” games to stimulate the mind

A separate issue, although related to what video games can contribute to mental health, is that of video games called “brain training.” These programs have been advertised on many occasions as an effective way to train the brain, sometimes even supported by supposed scientific studies.

In this sense, however, the response of experts in the field has always been quite emphatic: there is no authentic evidence to confirm these statements. None of the studies carried out in this regard have shown that, in fact, this type of video game helps stimulate the mind.

This was corroborated by the Stanford Center on Longevity, who through an exhaustive study reached this conclusion, even highlighting the existence of “Exaggerated and misleading claims take advantage of older adults' anxiety about impending cognitive decline”.

In this way, what is clear is that there is still a lot of ground to explore and a lot of research to be carried out to understand the real impact of video games on the brain and mind. There are no indications to be afraid of its consumption, but nor to trust in miraculous recipes that make you smarter with a few games.