Mobile phones are increasingly reaching the little ones in the house. And, although we currently find a large number of applications and settings that allow us to limit some functions, we do not always know them. Now that we are immersed in the gift giving season, it is important to remember some of them so that you can use your new phone with complete peace of mind. We tell you.

Parental control

Parental control is an option that we can find on both iOS and Android and that allows us to set limits on most of the actions that can be performed with the phone. Depending on the operating system, the path to reach this configuration menu may vary significantly.

In iOS we have to go to the “Settings” menu, touch the “Time in use” option, activate it and identify the mobile phone as our child's device. From that moment, we will be able to carry out all types of configurations in the device restrictions. Limiting aspects such as downloading apps, preventing web content or restricting the Game Center, among many other options.

On Android, we must go to the Google Play application, select the “Settings” icon and, in the “User Controls” part, activate the “Parental Controls” option. Once we have defined the PIN code, we will be able to configure all the parameters with different access levels: from most to least restriction.

Block in-app purchases

One of the big risks that any parent faces with their child is what it has to do with in-app purchases. Blocking them is very important if we want to invest in our peace of mind. And, to do this, in the case of iOS we must go to the restrictions menu that we have already mentioned and find the Purchases option in the app. By deactivating it, we will not have any surprises.

On Android, we have to access the “User Control” section within Google Play and choose the option “Require authentication for all purchases”. From that moment, we will be able to enter the password for anything we do.

Usage time

It is also recommended that we limit the time we use our device. Especially with certain applications, such as social networks. To do this, in iOS we must go to the same menu that we mentioned previously and define a limit for each of the applications that appear in the list. If we want to extend it, we will have to re-enter the device unlock password.

In the case of Android, we will have to use the Digital Wellbeing application, which is found within the settings menu of our device. In this tab we will be able to select the maximum time that we want each application to be used. Being necessary to have to enter the code again to be able to extend it.