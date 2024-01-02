It may not be the most anticipated game of 2024, but Infestation 88 is the first horror video game announced that will feature the participation of Mickey Mouse with a very special detail: it has neither the authorization nor the consent of Disney. These are conspicuous by its absence. Among other things, because the well-known character is already in the public domain and that kind of permissions already They are not necessary.

Behind the initiative is Nightmare Forge Games, and the truth is that as a game, beyond the anecdote, it does not invent gunpowder either: through a cooperative horror experience, and together with three other players, we will have to eliminate plagues encouraged by twisted versions of classic characters. We know that there will be one about rodents and that is where the most famous mouse in the world comes into the picture. Or what's left of it.

A series of nuances must be made here, of course: what is part of the public domain is the original design with which it debuted Mickey Mouse 95 years agos, so neither modern redesigns nor taking advantage of the brand or the character's name can be used. But, on the other hand, what they can do is catch that black and white mouse that debuted in Boatman Willie and turn it into a nightmare being. Both for the players and for Disney.





What's more, from Nightmare Forge Games they are healthy and from the game's Steam page they already make it clear to the entertainment titan's lawyers that the classic Mickey is in the public domain and they can be inspired by it almost, almost without consequences. And, for that matter, they make it clear that Disney has nothing to do with the work. In case there is any doubt or they try to request a royalty.

This game is inspired by works that are now in the public domain. This independent creation has not been authorized, sponsored or otherwise endorsed by any original author of such works. All content in this game is used within appropriate public domain guidelines and is not affiliated with, related to, or endorsed by any existing intellectual property or trademark holder.

In any case, Infestation 88 He has been able to take great advantage of the moment, the context and turn Mickey Mouse into a perfect hook for his game. Anticipating that we will see other public domain characters making substitutes. Its premiere, by the way, is planned for 2024. Unless Disney's lawyers pull a trick out of their hat worthy of Aladdin's Genie.

Meanwhile, Disney will continue to launch new projects related to its superstar. From a replica to Mario Kart to an exquisite “disneyvania” such as Disney Illusion Island.

Which does not mean that since Infestation 88 pose a curious situation: it will be interesting to see what happens in several decades with characters like Kratos, The Master Chief, or Mario and Link who have not even been able to be signed by Fortnite. If Nightmare Forge is still around next century, we don't rule out having their own horror game.

