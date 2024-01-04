In January, Disney+ will expand its catalog with a large number of episodes, series and movies to start 2024 strong. Among the premieres are products from the production companies that belong to them, such as Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars y National Geographic. Check out all the titles that will be included in the first weeks of the year.

If you do not yet have an account, we tell you that The monthly subscription costs $179 pesos per month, The annual one can be purchased for $1,599 pesos and a last form of payment, In combination with Star+, the final price would be $269 pesos per month. If you already have a subscription, check the list, as there is a wide variety of content.

Check the list of additions for January

Series

Echo (09/01/2024)

Mickey's Christmas Stories (10/01/2024)

The Ghost and Molly McGuee (10/01/2024)

Science Fair: The Series (10/01/2024)

Bluey – Ep. 38 to 47 (12/01/2024)

It was always me (17/01/2024)

Dino Ranch (17/01/2024)

Kiff – Ep. 21 to 25 (17/01/2024)

Miraculous T5 – Ep. 12 and 17 (24/01/2024)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse T2 Ep. 19 a 24 (24/01/2024)

The Green Neighbors T3 – Ep. 18 to 25 (31/01/2024)

Films

Bugs: A true miniature adventure (24/01/2024)

Educating through music (31/01/2024)

United: Creating Echo (31/01/2024)

Meet Spidey and his amazing friends (31/01/2024)

