We recently learned that, in addition to the Oscars, it seems that it has also been nominated for the Golden Globes. We also offered you the digital and physical release date of the Super Mario movie, as well as the date of its streaming debut, and also details about your reservations. Well, now we have more news.

Super Mario movie

After knowing its date for Netflix, Movistar and more, as well as for Latin America, it seems that this film has contributed to ending Disney's annual hegemony. These are the data for 2023:

Universal Pictures becomes the highest-grossing studio of 2023, surpassing Disney, grossing $4.907 million with 24 films, including hits such as 'Super Mario Bros.', 'Oppenheimer', and 'M3GAN'. Disney, with 17 films such as 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3', 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny', and 'The Little Mermaid', came in second place with $4,827 million, despite placing four releases among the highest grossers. worldwide and three in the national market. For the first time in a long time, no Disney film ranked among the top three grossers of the year: Warner Bros.' 'Barbie,' 'Super Mario Bros.' from Universal, and 'Oppenheimer' led the box office, marking the first time since 2014 that no Disney film surpassed $1 billion.

Disney had a challenging year with failures such as 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', 'The Marvels' and 'The Haunted House', which decreased its position at the box office compared to Universal. Disney films, expensive to produce (between $200 and $250 million), face high expectations of profitability, leading to financial challenges even with moderate successes, such as 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', which, although grossed $476 million, it was not profitable during its theatrical run. Although Universal had some failures, none as serious as Disney's. 'Fast & Furious 10' grossed $704 million, but at a cost of $340 million, its profits were limited. Other Universal productions did not achieve the expected success, but did not suffer significant losses.

Warner Bros. came in third place, standing out with the success of 'Barbie', while Sony and Paramount were in fourth and fifth place, respectively, with collections close to $2 billion worldwide.

We will be attentive to more details in the future, especially after the rumors of a sequel. Meanwhile, we remind you of the contents and details of the physical editions of the Mario movie and the digital content they include.

What do you think about it? We will continue to report on the Super Mario movie, especially ahead of its release outside of theaters!

Fuente.