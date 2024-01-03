Hollywood has undergone a change in status in just one year. Now, Walt Disney Pictures is no longer the go-to studio. The paradigm has transformed.

Disney has ceased to be Hollywood's number 1 studio for the first time since 2015. Universal Pictures has taken the position of the highest-grossing studio from The House of Mouse in 2023. This is the first time that the great entertainment, animation and franchise aggregator studio has lost its position since 2015. With a collection of 4,907 million dollars to Globally, Universal Pictures surpassed Disney, which ranked second with $4.827 billion.

Although Disney released 17 new films, seven fewer than Universal, it still held the most titles among the major studios, with three of the biggest domestic releases and four of the most successful global releases. However, this year marked the first time since 2014 that Mouse House did not have a film surpass $1 billion at the box office, despite having a significant number of notable releases such as The Marvels.

Warner Bros. Pictures was in third place with a worldwide collection of 3.84 billion, thanks to films such as Barbie and The Nun 2, while Sony and Paramount reached approximately $2 billion each. It's certainly a surprise that Disney didn't take the top spot. However, its fall has not been so resounding. He continues to occupy the podium.

Collection in Hollywood throughout 2023

Disney's second-place 2023 domestic box office total surpassed $9 billion, a notable feat despite the challenges the industry faced, including actor and writer strikes.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, highlighted that this achievement goes beyond the numbers, being a year of learning in an industry facing significant challenges. He underlined the importance of moviegoers as key influencers in the industry and how their preference can change the landscape for films that were not initially on the radar.

Despite the challenges facing Disney and Hollywood, Paul Dergarabedian emphasized the continued importance of the theatrical experience, stressing that despite the tumultuous backdrop of strikes, changes in streaming and changing audience preferences, cinema continues being an essential part of the world of entertainment.

Fuente: Comic Book

You can watch all the series and movies from this company on Disney+. If you are not yet a subscriber to this streaming platform, we recommend that you enter it through this link to enjoy all the content that the House of Mouse has to offer in its service. What a catalog it takes!

And don't forget to leave us a comment about what you think of the information about Walt Disney Pictures' fall from the top of the international box office. Do you like this type of box office data? Let us know in the comments to continue improving our content.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.