After hearing about the controversy over its “physical” edition, and that it will no longer have a free version, Disney Dreamlight Valley continues to leave us interesting news. They come to us after their new summer update and analyze their Cozy Edition in detail.

Specifically, after learning about its roadmap for leaving Early Access, we can now inform you of a new and interesting survey. It shows some characters that could come to the game in the future.

This is what was shared:

Characters mentioned in the Disney Dreamlight Valley survey: Rex and BoPeep from Toy Story Cogsworth and Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King

Survey interest: Does not guarantee the inclusion of the characters, but indicates the possibility that at least one of these couples will appear in future updates.

Other survey topics: Discussion about Star Paths with potential routes such as Princess Star Path, Greek mythology, decades, Disney classics, Mermaid Star Path, Wonderland Star Path, among others for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Interested players can share their opinions and participate through the survey link provided.

What do you think of this Disney Dreamlight Valley content? Don't hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. If you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage of the game at this link. We read you carefully below, in the comments on the website!

