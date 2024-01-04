A top Walt Disney Pictures executive sexually assaulted a person in the past. And, apparently, the studio has hidden it all this time.

Disney has been accused of covering up the sexual assault of a top executive. The entertainment company is now facing a lawsuit filed by an employee identified as Jane Doe, who alleges she was sexually assaulted by former vice president of distribution, Nolan Gonzales. The plaintiff accuses the American company of covering up both the attack and a broader pattern of sexual misconduct. In addition to retaliating against her.

According to the lawsuit filed against Walt Disney Pictures, Nolan Gonzales began sexually harassing Jane Doe shortly after his hiring in 2015. And, over time, he escalated his harassment, persistently requesting dates. The complainant rejected these requests. For her part, Nolan Gonzales, according to the lawsuit, tried to make her feel guilty by implying that he could help her career.

Although other Disney employees had allegedly warned Jane Doe about Nolan Gonzales' behavior in 2016, the plaintiff maintains that management encouraged the cover-up since the defendant generated valuable income as Director of Distribution. Management allegedly discouraged women from reporting Nolan Gonzales' behavior, considering him part of the entertainment industry.

The lawsuit against Disney claims that the harassment continued until 2017, when Nolan Gonzales allegedly forced the complainant into a sexual relationship after providing her with drugs, which the plaintiff believed were MDMA and GHB.

What happened later between executive and plaintiff?

The plaintiff claims that she tried to cut off contact with Nolan Gonzales in May 2018. But he, in retaliation, defamed the complainant to other Disney employees, saying that they had had sexual relations. In November 2018, the complainant filed a complaint with the Human Resources department. But she alleges that her complaints were not properly investigated.

According to the lawsuit, other women came forward in 2022 to complain about Nolan Gonzales' behavior, which led to his departure from the company. In 2023, Disney, according to the complainant, retaliated by demoting her with the excuse of mass layoffs. Additionally, the plaintiff alleges that the entertainment company refused to meet her medical needs related to her experiences.

The lawsuit against Disney seeks a jury trial and seeks undetermined general and specific damages, exemplary damages, pre- and post-judgment interest, statutory damages, coverage of legal fees, and declaratory relief as determined at trial. The American company has not yet offered a public and transparent response after receiving the lawsuit.

The Wrap

