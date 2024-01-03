Disney confirms that Star Wars Outlaws will be released at the end of 2024: the Ubisoft game for PS5, Xbox and PC did not have a date yet, but it will be this year.

Star Wars Outlaws It is a game that many assume will come out in 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, despite the fact that Ubisoft has never finalized a release date. But now we can say with certainty that the game will come out this year.

And the information comes from above, from one's own Disneyalthough in another division that is not video games, so we still have some doubt that someone, when writing the Disney Parks blog, has screwed up.

In their article “24 Oooh-Worthy Things at Disney Experiences in 2024”, they mention that “Star Wars Outlaws, the open-world Star Wars game, is coming out at the end of the year.”

Star Wars Outlaws will be released at the end of 2024, says Disney itself

Star Wars Outlaws is a game Massive Entertainmenta Swedish subsidiary of Ubisoft, which this year has just launched another open world game with Disney, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, chosen as the game with the best graphics of 2023.

They are a studio known for The Division games, a franchise they have not abandoned, and in fact we also know that they are working on The Division 3. Can they handle so many “massive” AAA games at the same time?

According to Ubisoft data from 2023, Massive employs more than 750 personasdivided into several teams that can work on several games at the same time.

There hasn't been much new information on Star Wars Outlaws since its announcement at Summer Game Fest 2023, at least until a recent Kotaku article where narrative director Navid Khavari talked about the game being “deeply immersive.”

Furthermore, he confirmed that the game It is set between “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi”, although you will not be a rebel, but a bounty hunter, Kay Vess, looking to get rich in the period of galactic war. Also, Jabba the Hutt is coming out in Star Wars Outlawsone of the big games to talk about in a year?